Sun Hung Kai Properties submitted an application to build 9,940 flats in Yuen Long’s Tam Mei. Photo: Sun Hung Kai Properties
Sun Hung Kai plans to build 9,940 flats at Yuen Long’s Tam Mei wetlands in one of Hong Kong’s biggest mass housing projects
- Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) plans to build 9,940 flats at Tam Mei in Yuen Long, according to an application filed with Hong Kong’s Town Planning Board
- The project comprises 36 residential towers of between 10 and 29 floors each, translating to about 400 square feet (37 square metres) for each unit on average
