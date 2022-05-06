Sun Hung Kai Properties submitted an application to build 9,940 flats in Yuen Long’s Tam Mei. Photo: Sun Hung Kai Properties
Sun Hung Kai plans to build 9,940 flats at Yuen Long’s Tam Mei wetlands in one of Hong Kong’s biggest mass housing projects

  • Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) plans to build 9,940 flats at Tam Mei in Yuen Long, according to an application filed with Hong Kong’s Town Planning Board
  • The project comprises 36 residential towers of between 10 and 29 floors each, translating to about 400 square feet (37 square metres) for each unit on average

Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 4:30pm, 6 May, 2022

