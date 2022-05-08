Those who buy property in the Greek capital, Athens, are likely to see their investment grow in the coming years, according to Savills. Photo: Shutterstock
Business

Greek property sees increased demand from Chinese buyers seeking permanent residency under golden visa scheme

  • Inquiries from mainland Chinese and Hong Kong buyers shot up 40 per cent in the first quarter of 2022, according to consultancy Henley & Partners
  • Demand for houses in Greece may have been boosted by recent restrictions on Portugal’s popular golden visa scheme, says analyst

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 10:30am, 8 May, 2022

