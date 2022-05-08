Those who buy property in the Greek capital, Athens, are likely to see their investment grow in the coming years, according to Savills. Photo: Shutterstock
Greek property sees increased demand from Chinese buyers seeking permanent residency under golden visa scheme
- Inquiries from mainland Chinese and Hong Kong buyers shot up 40 per cent in the first quarter of 2022, according to consultancy Henley & Partners
- Demand for houses in Greece may have been boosted by recent restrictions on Portugal’s popular golden visa scheme, says analyst
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Those who buy property in the Greek capital, Athens, are likely to see their investment grow in the coming years, according to Savills. Photo: Shutterstock