Most exchanges have imposed tougher regulatory reporting and compliance in environmental, social and governance standards to beat climate change. Photo: Shutterstock
Business

Big Four accounting firms expand ESG hiring in Hong Kong, mainland China as tougher regulatory compliance exposes deficit in talent

  • Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC are boosting their ESG teams by hiring, lateral acquisition and upskilling to meet growing demand from clients facing tougher reporting rules
  • Industry faces talent gaps as bourses embrace climate-change agenda and push for sustainability becomes front and centre in global investing

Martin Choi

Updated: 3:30pm, 8 May, 2022

