Residential buildings under construction on the outskirts of Langfang, in China’s Hebei province, are seen in this file photo from 2017. Even a cut in interest rates by banks and developers offering bigger discounts may not stimulate demand, according to one expert. Photo: Reuters
Covid-19 lockdowns: Chinese housing market set for more hardship after price cuts and government easing measures fail to boost sales during labour week holiday
- Sales of new homes in 23 major Chinese cities plunged by 33 per cent year on year by area during the five-day holiday period: CRIC
- ‘Job security has become the major concern, rather than owning a home’, Centaline executive says
