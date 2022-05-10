A new guideline has been released in Chins to encourage low carbon behaviour by the public. Photo: AFP
A new guideline has been released in Chins to encourage low carbon behaviour by the public. Photo: AFP
Business

China introduces guideline to encourage low-carbon behaviours among the public, in support of national carbon neutrality goal

  • The All-China Environment Federation has released a guideline that introduces 40 green and low-carbon behaviours
  • As the world’s biggest carbon emitter, 26 per cent of China’s energy consumption is directly used in public life

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 9:41am, 10 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A new guideline has been released in Chins to encourage low carbon behaviour by the public. Photo: AFP
A new guideline has been released in Chins to encourage low carbon behaviour by the public. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE