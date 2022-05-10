A new guideline has been released in Chins to encourage low carbon behaviour by the public. Photo: AFP
China introduces guideline to encourage low-carbon behaviours among the public, in support of national carbon neutrality goal
- The All-China Environment Federation has released a guideline that introduces 40 green and low-carbon behaviours
- As the world’s biggest carbon emitter, 26 per cent of China’s energy consumption is directly used in public life
