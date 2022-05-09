A Luckin Coffee shop in Beijing on September 1, 2021. Photo: Simon Song
A Luckin Coffee shop in Beijing on September 1, 2021. Photo: Simon Song
exclusive | Luckin Coffee plans to list in Hong Kong as the Chinese Starbucks wannabe plans a comeback from its Nasdaq expulsion after restructuring

  • After two years of debt restructuring with bondholders, Luckin Coffee emerged from bankruptcy order last month
  • Luckin expanded to over 6,000 stores at the end of last year, surpassing Starbucks’ 5,400 in China

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 8:45pm, 9 May, 2022

