A Luckin Coffee shop in Beijing on September 1, 2021. Photo: Simon Song
exclusive | Luckin Coffee plans to list in Hong Kong as the Chinese Starbucks wannabe plans a comeback from its Nasdaq expulsion after restructuring
- After two years of debt restructuring with bondholders, Luckin Coffee emerged from bankruptcy order last month
- Luckin expanded to over 6,000 stores at the end of last year, surpassing Starbucks’ 5,400 in China
