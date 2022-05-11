Shell’s service station offering EV charging and conventional fuel facilities will launch by June 30. Photo: Dickson Lee
Business

Electric cars: petroleum giant Shell aims to open Hong Kong’s first service station that will also offer EV charging facilities

  • New facility at airport’s cargo terminal will feature four EV charging points and 16 refuelling positions, and will open by June 30
  • Shell has a ‘short-term’ goal of providing more than 300 EV charging points in Hong Kong, executive says

Eric Ng
Updated: 8:30am, 11 May, 2022

