Shell’s service station offering EV charging and conventional fuel facilities will launch by June 30. Photo: Dickson Lee
Electric cars: petroleum giant Shell aims to open Hong Kong’s first service station that will also offer EV charging facilities
- New facility at airport’s cargo terminal will feature four EV charging points and 16 refuelling positions, and will open by June 30
- Shell has a ‘short-term’ goal of providing more than 300 EV charging points in Hong Kong, executive says
