Office workers out for lunch break near Raffles Place in Singapore’s business district on May 10, 2022. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong retail rental market to sink while Singapore’s swims thanks to quarantine-free tourist arrivals, end of Covid-19 restrictions

  • Analysts predict rents for retail properties in Singapore will rise by 1 to 2 per cent this year, while Hong Kong will see a decline of between 5 and 15 per cent
  • The Hong Kong market will not fully recover until the return of tourists, who account for up to 40 per cent of retail sales historically

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 7:30am, 12 May, 2022

