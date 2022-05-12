Anytime Fitness has snapped up three new gyms in Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP/Dickson Lee
US-based Anytime Fitness picks up three new locations in Hong Kong as it targets 100 gyms in the city over 3 to 5 years

  • The expansion by the Minnesota-headquartered firms comes after the closure of eight Fitness First centres in the city in March
  • A gradual recovery in the fitness segment is likely although it remains vulnerable to the ongoing Covid-19 situation, analysts say

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 6:23am, 12 May, 2022

