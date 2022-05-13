Around two thirds of the green bonds issued in Hong Kong are used to fund projects in the mainland. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong finance sector teams up with universities to plug green finance and ESG talent gap, tap China opportunities

  • Hong Kong needs more professionals who are well versed in the classification of projects that would qualify for environmentally-friendly funding, seminar hears
  • Some US$70 trillion of green financing will be needed to fund the transformation of China’s economy into one that is carbon neutral by 2060

Eric Ng
Updated: 7:30am, 13 May, 2022

