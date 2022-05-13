Foreign investor demand for HK office space has tapered sharply. Photo: SCMP/Sun Yeung
Foreign investor demand for HK office space has tapered sharply. Photo: SCMP/Sun Yeung
Business

Once a shining light, foreign investors abandon Hong Kong office space as slowing economy weighs on sentiment

  • The office segment, once known for setting world records for office towers, recorded a mere US$200 million in total investment
  • Average central business district office yields stood at around 2.8 per cent in the first quarter, below retail and industrial property yields

Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 10:00am, 13 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Foreign investor demand for HK office space has tapered sharply. Photo: SCMP/Sun Yeung
Foreign investor demand for HK office space has tapered sharply. Photo: SCMP/Sun Yeung
READ FULL ARTICLE