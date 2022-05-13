Foreign investor demand for HK office space has tapered sharply. Photo: SCMP/Sun Yeung
Once a shining light, foreign investors abandon Hong Kong office space as slowing economy weighs on sentiment
- The office segment, once known for setting world records for office towers, recorded a mere US$200 million in total investment
- Average central business district office yields stood at around 2.8 per cent in the first quarter, below retail and industrial property yields
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Foreign investor demand for HK office space has tapered sharply. Photo: SCMP/Sun Yeung