Successful applicants will need to work full-time in Liangxi district and not have any previous residence record or housing transaction record in Wuxi within the past five years. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Wuxi district offers unprecedented US$1.47 million subsidy to boost flagging housing market, attract top talent
- Wuxi city’s Liangxi district is offering the subsidy to ‘high level’ and ‘highly skilled’ immigrants, according to WeChat post
- Offer comes as Chinese cities try to loosen curbs amid stagnation in the property market and the economy
