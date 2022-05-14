An investor at a brokerage house in Shanghai on March 7, 2016. Contrary to global conventions, China’s stock market represents gains and advances in red, using the green colour to denote losses and declines. Photo: Reuters
Chinese stocks stand out as rare winners in global equity rout, driven by improving Covid-19 situation
- China’s benchmark CSI 300 Index rose 2 per cent this week, standing out within a global sea of red
- The CSI 300 Index had its worst January-April period since 2008 with a 19 per cent loss
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
An investor at a brokerage house in Shanghai on March 7, 2016. Contrary to global conventions, China’s stock market represents gains and advances in red, using the green colour to denote losses and declines. Photo: Reuters