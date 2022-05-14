A health worker takes a swab sample from a child to be tested for Covid-19 coronavirus in a compound under lockdown in the Pudong district in Shanghai on May 13, 2022. Photo: AFP
A health worker takes a swab sample from a child to be tested for Covid-19 coronavirus in a compound under lockdown in the Pudong district in Shanghai on May 13, 2022. Photo: AFP
Shanghai
Business

Coronavirus: Shanghai retires half of its fangcang quarantine hospitals as daily Covid-19 cases resume falling towards ‘societal zero-Covid’ goal

  • Daily new cases declined for the 20th day since April 23, falling by 19.8 per cent in the previous 24 hours to 1,681, holding below 3,000 for the fourth day
  • Symptomatic cases dipped by 14.5 per cent to 227, held below 300 a day for the fifth straight day

Yaling Jiang
Yaling Jiang in Shanghai

Updated: 12:44pm, 14 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A health worker takes a swab sample from a child to be tested for Covid-19 coronavirus in a compound under lockdown in the Pudong district in Shanghai on May 13, 2022. Photo: AFP
A health worker takes a swab sample from a child to be tested for Covid-19 coronavirus in a compound under lockdown in the Pudong district in Shanghai on May 13, 2022. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE