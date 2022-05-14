A view of the 10 LaSalle development from Kerry Properties on May 13. The project saw brisk frist-weekend sales of new units after the biggest base rate rise from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority in 22 years. Photo: SCMP / Edmond So
Investors rush to buy in first-weekend property sales despite biggest base rate rise in 22 years
- Kerry Properties sold 57 of its 60 one-bedroom units on offer at the residential project at 10 LaSalle development in Ho Man Tin by Saturday afternoon
- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority followed the US Fed with a base rate rise, but mortgage rates remain at about 2 per cent
