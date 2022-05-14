The Comac C919, China’s first single-aisle passenger jet, took off from Pudong International Airport in Shanghai on November 10, 2017. Photo: AFP.
China’s rival to Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 completes its first pre-delivery Shanghai test flight ahead of handover to customer
- Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (Comac), the state-owned jet maker of C919, said the plane completed a three-hour test flight in Shanghai on Saturday
- The test flight came at a time when Shanghai has yet to emerge from its lockdown of the Covid-19
