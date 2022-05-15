A man sits on the roof of his home in Shanghai. Residents of lockdown zones in Yangpu district, the location of many of Shanghai’s universities, are under a three-day ‘silent period’ and are confined to their homes to ensure zero contact with outsiders. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Shanghai to gradually reopen malls, supermarkets, restaurants and barber shops from Monday, as daily cases drop to their lowest level in 52 days
- Authorities have also doubled down on lockdowns, however, ordering standstill orders in specific districts as the clock ticks towards a May 20 ‘societal zero-Covid’ deadline
- On Saturday, China’s overall new cases and symptomatic cases were both down by more than 10 per cent from a day earlier
