A man sits on the roof of his home in Shanghai. Residents of lockdown zones in Yangpu district, the location of many of Shanghai’s universities, are under a three-day ‘silent period’ and are confined to their homes to ensure zero contact with outsiders. Photo: EPA-EFE
A man sits on the roof of his home in Shanghai. Residents of lockdown zones in Yangpu district, the location of many of Shanghai’s universities, are under a three-day ‘silent period’ and are confined to their homes to ensure zero contact with outsiders. Photo: EPA-EFE
Shanghai
Business

Coronavirus: Shanghai to gradually reopen malls, supermarkets, restaurants and barber shops from Monday, as daily cases drop to their lowest level in 52 days

  • Authorities have also doubled down on lockdowns, however, ordering standstill orders in specific districts as the clock ticks towards a May 20 ‘societal zero-Covid’ deadline
  • On Saturday, China’s overall new cases and symptomatic cases were both down by more than 10 per cent from a day earlier

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 12:45pm, 15 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A man sits on the roof of his home in Shanghai. Residents of lockdown zones in Yangpu district, the location of many of Shanghai’s universities, are under a three-day ‘silent period’ and are confined to their homes to ensure zero contact with outsiders. Photo: EPA-EFE
A man sits on the roof of his home in Shanghai. Residents of lockdown zones in Yangpu district, the location of many of Shanghai’s universities, are under a three-day ‘silent period’ and are confined to their homes to ensure zero contact with outsiders. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE