The latest funds will be used to expand and optimise CellX’s platform technologies to create a safe, consistent and low-cost cultivated meat production system, the company says. Photo: Handout
Shanghai-based CellX raises US$10.6 million just as China gives its blessing to cultivated meat as a sustainable food source
- CellX’s new funding round coincides with growing support in Beijing for the development of synthetic protein as a food source
- The latest round of funding includes investments from Joyvio Capital, which is backed by China’s Legend Holdings, and South Korean conglomerate SK Group
