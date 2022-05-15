A residential apartment block in Beijing. Sunday’s announcement comes amid expectations that China’s gloomy housing market might continue to struggle despite the introduction of price cuts by developers and easing measures by regulators in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
Beijing cuts mortgage rates for first-time homebuyers to revive property market
- Sunday’s announcement shows Beijing’s commitment to reversing the recent slump in China’s property market, analyst says
- Regulators reiterate Xi comment that ‘houses are for living in, not for speculation’
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A residential apartment block in Beijing. Sunday’s announcement comes amid expectations that China’s gloomy housing market might continue to struggle despite the introduction of price cuts by developers and easing measures by regulators in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg