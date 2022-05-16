Medical staff and volunteers prepared to return to Hubei province on May 14, 2022 after helping to bring Shanghai’s Covid-19 outbreak under control. Photo: Xinhua via AP.
Shanghai lockdown: city counts down towards June 1 end of controls as daily Covid-19 cases dip below 1,000 for the first time since late March
- Daily new infections fell below 1,000 for the first time since March 24, according to data released on Monday, dropping in the previous 24 hours to 938 cases
- Symptomatic cases declined by 58.4 per cent to 69 while four patients died
