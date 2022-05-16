New World Development said it will build Hong Kong’s first subsidised housing project in Lam Hi Road, Yuen Long, which will be sold at cost to help first-time buyers get on the property ladder. Photo: Handout
New World’s affordable housing project aimed at getting first-time buyers in Hong Kong on property ladder
- A proposal has been submitted to the Town Planning Board to build about 300 flats, with sizes ranging from 300 sq ft to 400 sq ft in Lam Hi Road, Yuen Long
- The project, which is still awaiting government approval, will be sold at cost to buyers who fulfil the eligibility criteria
