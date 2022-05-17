A Lawson store in the Yangpu district of Shanghai, pictured in 2018. Photo: Imaginechina via AFP
Beyond Meat and convenience-store chain Lawson to offer plant-based-meat meals in Shanghai, three other mainland cities
- More than 2,300 Lawson stores in four cities will sell heat-and-eat lunchboxes featuring Beyond Beef and Beyond Pork.
- The introduction, which comes just as citizens are starting to emerge from lockdown in Shanghai, is the company’s latest move to curry favour with Chinese palates.
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A Lawson store in the Yangpu district of Shanghai, pictured in 2018. Photo: Imaginechina via AFP