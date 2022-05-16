A general view shows buildings in Beijing, China, 14 December 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s home sales, land purchases and housing prices set new lows as property sector remains in the doldrums
- In the first four months, property sales sank 29.5 per cent to 3.78 trillion yuan from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said
- The weak data came as cities try to loosen curbs amid stagnation in the property market and the wider economy
