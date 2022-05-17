Miele holds an event at IFA, a major trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances, in Berlin on September 4, 2019. Photo: AFP
Miele holds an event at IFA, a major trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances, in Berlin on September 4, 2019. Photo: AFP
Business

German home appliance firm Miele adds low carbon ‘green steel’ to sustainability sales pitch

  • The carbon dioxide generated by the green steel process is around two-thirds lower than that of steel produced by conventional blast furnaces
  • Miele also aims to raise its annual usage of recycled plastic to 7,500 tonnes by 2025 from 194 tonnes currently, mainly for use in vacuum cleaners

Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 10:00am, 17 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Miele holds an event at IFA, a major trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances, in Berlin on September 4, 2019. Photo: AFP
Miele holds an event at IFA, a major trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances, in Berlin on September 4, 2019. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE