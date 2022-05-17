Miele holds an event at IFA, a major trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances, in Berlin on September 4, 2019. Photo: AFP
German home appliance firm Miele adds low carbon ‘green steel’ to sustainability sales pitch
- The carbon dioxide generated by the green steel process is around two-thirds lower than that of steel produced by conventional blast furnaces
- Miele also aims to raise its annual usage of recycled plastic to 7,500 tonnes by 2025 from 194 tonnes currently, mainly for use in vacuum cleaners
