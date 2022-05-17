A fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft bearing the livery of China Southern Airlines parked at Urumqi airport in western China’s Xinjiang regionon June 5, 2019. Photo: AFP
China Southern Airlines scraps Boeing’s 737 MAX from its fleet deliveries through 2024
- China Southern Airlines’ chairman Ma Xulun said that Boeing’s 737 MAX would be excluded from its fleet deliveries through 2024
- China Southern is expected to take delivery of 78 aircraft over the period
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft bearing the livery of China Southern Airlines parked at Urumqi airport in western China’s Xinjiang regionon June 5, 2019. Photo: AFP