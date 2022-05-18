A The Great Room co-working space at One Taikoo Place in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
A The Great Room co-working space at One Taikoo Place in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Business

Hong Kong co-working firms eye expansion as fifth wave subsides

  • Companies are realising that flex spaces can counter uncertainty created by pandemics, business volatility and cycles, says CEO and co-founder of operator The Great Room
  • Current trend of expansion comes as flexible workspaces still account for a small portion of commercial property in the city

Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 9:38am, 18 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A The Great Room co-working space at One Taikoo Place in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
A The Great Room co-working space at One Taikoo Place in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE