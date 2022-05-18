Hong Kong’s economy contracted by a larger-than-expected 4 per cent in the first quarter, with retail sales declining by 7.6 per cent during the first three months. As many as 829 shops of the 7,524 shops surveyed by Midland stood empty at the end of March.

The vacancy rate and the cheaper rent – the highest in nearly two decades – helped Porsche, Maserati as well as Mercedes-Benz capitalise on the situation to have their choice of prime areas, CBRE said.

Advertisement

Tourists and shoppers from mainland China – who spent HK$7,029 (US$905) each in 2018 – have stayed away from Hong Kong since the second half of 2019, driven away by months of anti-government street protests, and later by the Covid-19 pandemic. Hong Kong’s border with Shenzhen had remained closed for two years, keeping away the regular travellers who used to make up between 30 per cent and 40 per cent of the city’s retail sales.

Hong Kong’s luxury retail market is changing, as consumers change their behaviour and preferences, which compel brands to shift their strategies to adapt, said Wan.

Maserati’s new showroom on Leighton Road in Causeway Bay on 17 May 2022. Photo: Dickson Lee

“The Hong Kong retail market changes all the time, [so] it is important to keep refreshing strategies and to adapt to the new market environment,” Wan said. “Landlords are more flexible in terms of rents and lease period [for now]. Shopping centre landlords are also providing more marketing support to tenants.”

Retailers are also likely to employ a two-prong strategy that will allow them to employ shops in core districts and residential areas or create two distinct brands for the premier shopping districts and neighbourhood shops.