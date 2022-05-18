Henderson Land’s Baker Circle project takes shape in Hung Hom. Photo: Edmond So
Business

Henderson set to launch Baker Circle, one of Hong Kong’s largest urban residential redevelopment projects

  • Sales of flats in the first phase of Baker Circle are likely to take place in June, Henderson executive says
  • The company plans to offer 1,000 flats in the first phase of the project on Gillies Avenue South, Hung Hom

Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 8:30am, 18 May, 2022

