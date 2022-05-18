Henderson Land’s Baker Circle project takes shape in Hung Hom. Photo: Edmond So
Henderson set to launch Baker Circle, one of Hong Kong’s largest urban residential redevelopment projects
- Sales of flats in the first phase of Baker Circle are likely to take place in June, Henderson executive says
- The company plans to offer 1,000 flats in the first phase of the project on Gillies Avenue South, Hung Hom
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Henderson Land’s Baker Circle project takes shape in Hung Hom. Photo: Edmond So