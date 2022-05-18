A housing complex by the Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group in Guangzhou, on September 17, 2021. Photo: AFP
Business

China’s April new home price index falls for the first time in seven years as Covid-19 adds to the slumping property market’s cash woes

  • The index of home prices in 70 of China’s benchmark cities fell 0.1 per cent in April from a year ago, the first monthly decline since a 0.4 per cent drop in November 2015
  • Prices of lived-in homes fell 0.3 per cent, dropping for the eighth straight month

Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 5:00pm, 18 May, 2022

