Jiayuan International is the co-developer of the T-Plus micro-home residential project in Tuen Mun. Photo: Edward Wong
Chinese developer Jiayuan and subsidiary’s shares suspended after stock pledge to SHK Finance, Moody’s rating downgrade
- Shares of Jiayuan International Group and its property management arm Jiayuan Services Holdings plunged before a trading suspension was put in place
- The stock crash came after a company owned by chairman Shum Tin Ching pledged shares in Jiayuan International and Jiayuan Services to SHK Finance a day after Moody’s downgraded their rating
