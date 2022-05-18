Jiayuan International is the co-developer of the T-Plus micro-home residential project in Tuen Mun. Photo: Edward Wong
Chinese developer Jiayuan and subsidiary’s shares suspended after stock pledge to SHK Finance, Moody’s rating downgrade

  • Shares of Jiayuan International Group and its property management arm Jiayuan Services Holdings plunged before a trading suspension was put in place
  • The stock crash came after a company owned by chairman Shum Tin Ching pledged shares in Jiayuan International and Jiayuan Services to SHK Finance a day after Moody’s downgraded their rating

Sandy Li
Sandy Li

Updated: 6:15pm, 18 May, 2022

