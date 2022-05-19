The Festival Walk shopping mall in Kowloon Tong. The mall’s Singaporean owner expects rents to remain depressed over the next few quarters. Photo: Winson Wong
Festival Walk: Reit investors seek clarity on future of Hong Kong mall as US$7.6 billion merger of Temasek units nears
- Temasek units Mapletree Commercial Trust and Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust announced a US$7.6 billion merger in December
- Anti-government protesters vandalised Festival Walk during the social unrest in November 2019
