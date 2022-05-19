Container vessels queueing around Shanghai and the entrance into the Yangtze River on May 19, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Shanghai’s lockdown easing doesn’t mean the end to shipping snarls in the world’s largest container port
- The container ships spotted in the Shanghai and Ningbo-Zhoushan region is still 11 per cent above last year’s median, according to shipping data compiled by Bloomberg
- There’s a queue of 130 vessels waiting off the world’s biggest port in Shanghai, while the number off Shenzhen and Hong Kong hit a seven-month high of 184 vessels
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Container vessels queueing around Shanghai and the entrance into the Yangtze River on May 19, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg