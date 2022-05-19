Hong Kong’s Central Waterfront with the city’s Central banking and finance district in the background. Planto and Cogo say they are in talks with commercial banks in Hong Kong about embedding their solution into lenders’ mobile banking apps. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s Planto ties up with New Zealand fintech firm Cogo to create awareness about sustainability, launch carbon footprint tracking software for city’s banks
- The software will allow consumers to understand what their footprint is and what steps they can take to reduce it, says Cogo’s Asia-Pacific CEO
- Users will have the option to opt-in to see their carbon emissions based on their transactions
