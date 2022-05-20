People line up in Tsim Sha Tsui to buy units at Grand Mayfair on Friday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Most flats sell at Grand Mayfair project near Yuen Long, in sign Hongkongers prefer new homes over secondary market
- Out of the 428 flats on offer at Grand Mayfair, 390 had been sold by the evening
- Overall market sentiment was positive, says executive at Sino Land, one of the developers behind project
