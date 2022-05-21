Two Boeing 737-800 planes bearing the livery of China Eastern Airlines at an airport in Taiyuan, Shanxi province on April 6, 2014. Photo: Reuters
China Eastern Airlines lists steps needed to return Boeing’s 737 MAX aircraft to the skies
- In its 2020 report, China Eastern planned to introduce 46 MAX jets from 2023. The latest annual report shows it has a total of 290 of the 737 series aircraft in its fleet.
- Li Yangmin, vice-chairman of carrier, told investors during a Friday virtual briefing that the airline is yet to start work on returning the MAX to commercial service
