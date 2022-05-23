Shanghai accounted for some big commercial real estate transactions in China last year. Photo: Bloomberg
Asia-Pacific commercial real estate deals set for another record year as companies seek cash buffer after Covid crisis

  • Commercial real estate transaction volumes are likely to grow by as much as 10 per cent this year, from US$44.4 billion in 2021, CBRE says
  • Mainland Chinese companies accounted for 40 per cent of the asset disposals last year

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 9:30am, 23 May, 2022

