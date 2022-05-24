The office buildings at 11 Skies will open in July to cater for the Greater Bay Area market. Photo: Handout
Business

Greater Bay Area residents will soon be able to buy wealth management, beauty and medical services from Hong Kong’s 11 Skies complex

  • Airport Authority awarded the contract for development and management of the project to New World Development in 2018
  • Anchor tenants include Bank of China (Hong Kong), Citibank, Standard Chartered, FTLife Insurance and Trinity Health Enterprise

Sandy Li

Updated: 8:30am, 24 May, 2022

