A monitor displays the rates of cryptocurrencies in Hong Kong on May 23, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business

Crypto, blockchain and NFT firms come to aid of Hong Kong’s business districts by creating demand for office space, study says

  • Hong Kong’s vacancy rate could hit 17.7 per cent by 2025, a record high under normal circumstances, according to Savills
  • Central and Sheung Wan have become target areas for such companies, Colliers executive says

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 8:30am, 25 May, 2022

