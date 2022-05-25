A worker sorts coal near a coal mine in Datong, in China’s northern Shanxi province on November 3, 2021. Photo: AFP
A worker sorts coal near a coal mine in Datong, in China’s northern Shanxi province on November 3, 2021. Photo: AFP
Climate change: China’s planned coal mines undermine phase-out pledge, adding to greenhouse-gas emissions, researcher says

  • 169 new mines could add 10 per cent to mining capacity unless closures of older mines increase, according to Global Energy Monitor
  • Developing and operating the planned mines would also increase greenhouse-gas emissions – before any of the coal is burned

Eric Ng
Updated: 8:24am, 25 May, 2022

