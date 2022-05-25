One of the three buildings in which NWD plans to acquire the remaining stake that it does not yet own for redevelopment. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s New World Development to acquire remainder of three Causeway Bay buildings, set stage for more compulsory auctions of old structures

  • The number of compulsory sales applications will rise by as much as 20 per cent in the second half, Knight Frank executive says
  • The three buildings could be worth as much as US$573 million, the largest amount involved in a single compulsory auction at the application stage in history

Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 9:56am, 25 May, 2022

