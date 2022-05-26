Technology such as blockchain and digital tokens helps to enhance the security and credibility of greenhouse gas emissions data. Photo: AFP
Nomura leads US$6 million investment in Hong Kong climate tech start-up Allinfra
- Allinfra plans to use the funds to scale up its sustainability data management software products and bolster its sales force
- Nomura will help Allinfra to leverage its technology to develop and distribute digital asset products in the climate finance market
