Technology such as blockchain and digital tokens helps to enhance the security and credibility of greenhouse gas emissions data. Photo: AFP
Technology such as blockchain and digital tokens helps to enhance the security and credibility of greenhouse gas emissions data. Photo: AFP
Business

Nomura leads US$6 million investment in Hong Kong climate tech start-up Allinfra

  • Allinfra plans to use the funds to scale up its sustainability data management software products and bolster its sales force
  • Nomura will help Allinfra to leverage its technology to develop and distribute digital asset products in the climate finance market

Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 7:30am, 26 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Technology such as blockchain and digital tokens helps to enhance the security and credibility of greenhouse gas emissions data. Photo: AFP
Technology such as blockchain and digital tokens helps to enhance the security and credibility of greenhouse gas emissions data. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE