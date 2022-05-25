Buyers once again flocked to buy flats at Grand Mayfair’s phase 2 on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Buyers once again flocked to buy flats at Grand Mayfair’s phase 2 on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Business

Grand Mayfair project in Hong Kong’s Yuen Long reports robust sales for second time in five days, in encouraging sign for developers

  • Of the 288 flats on offer, 251 sold on Wednesday at project developed by Sino Land, K Wah International and China Overseas Land and Investment
  • Development saw about 91 per cent of 428 flats on offer being sold on Friday

Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 9:00pm, 25 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Buyers once again flocked to buy flats at Grand Mayfair’s phase 2 on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Buyers once again flocked to buy flats at Grand Mayfair’s phase 2 on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE