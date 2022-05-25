Buyers once again flocked to buy flats at Grand Mayfair’s phase 2 on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Grand Mayfair project in Hong Kong’s Yuen Long reports robust sales for second time in five days, in encouraging sign for developers
- Of the 288 flats on offer, 251 sold on Wednesday at project developed by Sino Land, K Wah International and China Overseas Land and Investment
- Development saw about 91 per cent of 428 flats on offer being sold on Friday
