US climate envoy John Kerry at the World Economic Forum 2022 on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Business

US and China close to teaming up on tackling climate change, but progress will hinge on trust and resolving technical issues, Peking University academic says

  • The countries ‘will need to overcome practical issues, given the US has engaged in a technology war with China’, researcher says
  • We are going to work on the ‘practicalities of how we move faster’, John Kerry says at WEF in Davos

Knowledge |   China and climate change
Eric Ng
Updated: 8:23pm, 25 May, 2022

