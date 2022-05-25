US climate envoy John Kerry at the World Economic Forum 2022 on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
US and China close to teaming up on tackling climate change, but progress will hinge on trust and resolving technical issues, Peking University academic says
- The countries ‘will need to overcome practical issues, given the US has engaged in a technology war with China’, researcher says
- We are going to work on the ‘practicalities of how we move faster’, John Kerry says at WEF in Davos
Knowledge | China and climate change
US climate envoy John Kerry at the World Economic Forum 2022 on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters