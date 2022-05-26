Located in South Wales, Newport Wafer Fab was acquired by Nexperia, a Dutch subsidiary of Chinese-owned Wingtech.
UK orders full national security review for Chinese takeover of semiconductor maker Newport Wafer Fab

  • Assessment of US$79 million acquisition of Britain’s biggest semiconductor maker comes under new powers conferred by National Security and Investment Act
  • Review follows criticism last month over UK government’s apparent inaction regarding a deal involving company that some say has economic and strategic importance

Chad Bray
Chad Bray in London

Updated: 2:31am, 26 May, 2022

