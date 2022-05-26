HSBC’s headquarter in Jakarta on April 11, 2008. Photo: Reuter
HSBC’s headquarter in Jakarta on April 11, 2008. Photo: Reuter
IPO
Business

HSBC is in the early stages of planning an IPO of its banking business in Indonesia, sources say

  • Plans for a share sale in Jakarta are at an advanced stage, said people familiar with the plan
  • The plan would meet a promise by the regulator to eventually have HSBC re-list the Indonesian business after it moved in 2015 to fully integrate PT Bank Ekonomi Raharja

Bloomberg
Updated: 8:00pm, 26 May, 2022

