HSBC’s headquarter in Jakarta on April 11, 2008. Photo: Reuter
HSBC is in the early stages of planning an IPO of its banking business in Indonesia, sources say
- Plans for a share sale in Jakarta are at an advanced stage, said people familiar with the plan
- The plan would meet a promise by the regulator to eventually have HSBC re-list the Indonesian business after it moved in 2015 to fully integrate PT Bank Ekonomi Raharja
