Olympian Eileen Gu poses outside the Red Bull Racing garage at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami on May 07, 2022. Photo: AFP
Squid Game star Hoyeon Jung, Olympians Edgar Cheung and Eileen Gu make Forbes Asia’s 30 under 30, but Singapore may be the real winner

  • A majority of the Singapore-based entrepreneurs selected are not from there, underscoring the city state’s allure as a base for foreign investors
  • The Singapore government’s handling of the pandemic, strong trade freedoms and deep talent pool make it supportive for young entrepreneurs, observers say

Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 5:00pm, 26 May, 2022

