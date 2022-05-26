Wing Tai Holdings won the tender for the collective purchase of Lakeside Apartments in Singapore for S$274 million. Photo: Handout
Wing Tai Holdings outguns rivals in en bloc Singapore residential tender with US$199 million bid
- Lakeside Apartments, a 57-year-old residential building, sits on the edge of Jurong Lake Gardens
- Wing Tai Holdings plans to redevelop the plot into an ‘iconic’ residential development of more than 300 units with unobstructed waterfront views
Wing Tai Holdings won the tender for the collective purchase of Lakeside Apartments in Singapore for S$274 million. Photo: Handout