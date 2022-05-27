Rising transactions in the secondary housing market have boosted Hong Kong property prices. Photo: Bloomberg
Rising transactions in the secondary housing market have boosted Hong Kong property prices. Photo: Bloomberg
Business

Hong Kong home prices in April rise for the first time in three months, as deals gain momentum on easing coronavirus curbs

  • The lived-in home price index in April rose 0.5 per cent to 384
  • The 0.5 per cent increase in the index was the best after the 1 per cent rise last July

Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 1:46pm, 27 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Rising transactions in the secondary housing market have boosted Hong Kong property prices. Photo: Bloomberg
Rising transactions in the secondary housing market have boosted Hong Kong property prices. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE