The Arles in Fo Tan, developed by Centralcon Properties, sold seven flats on Friday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen.
Centralcon’s Fo Tan housing project The Arles concludes with less than 2 per cent sold in latest offering
- The local developer controlled by tycoon Wong Kwong Miu sold only seven units in its latest round of sales consisting of 426 flats
- Experts said Centralcon’s disappointing sales does not suggest a sluggish property market, as buying desire has returned to Hong Kong
