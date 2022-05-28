Manor Hill property sales underway at Pioneer Centre in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP / Jonathan Wong
Manor Hill property sales underway at Pioneer Centre in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP / Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong homebuyers adopt wait-and-see approach amid rising mortgage rates and higher unemployment

  • Only 18 out of 328 homes, or 5.5 per cent of the total, offered at Manor Hill in Lohas Park, Tseung Kwan O and Prince Central in Prince Edward were sold on Saturday
  • The relatively high pricing and less favoured units are causing potential buyers to take a wait-and-see attitude amid rising mortgage rates and a higher unemployment

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 5:48pm, 28 May, 2022

